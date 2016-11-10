College students are asking a lot of questions. They aren’t looking for the bullet point stock answers provided by the American mainstream media and Liberals within the college and university system. Unfortunately, there’s not many other places they can go to find the answers they seek. Since the summer semester of 2009, I decided that if students asked my my opinion, I would answer their questions after class or during my office hours. In those early days I would see an average of about three college student a week. This semester, partly driven out of fear over the national elections in November, a dozen students regularly contact me either through email, text message, phone calls, and Facebook in addition to my office hours and times before and after class.



Continue reading →

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Pinterest

More

Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

Print



Email

