Artificial constructs have been around since the birth of political parties within early modern Europe. A simplistic definition of an artificial construct is something that is not real, but has a meaning that can be seen or understood by the observer. The appeal of using artificial constructs is that they do not have to be based on actual fact. They simply must give the appearance of being grounded in some element of truth. They also must be easily explained and presented in such a manner where there can be no real discussion of the facts.
Civil discourse has been a long-standing tradition in American politics and society. Since the campaign season that began in 2007, civil discourse has suffered a slow and agonizing death. Last night I had an experience that not only infuriated me but led me block someone who had “friended” me on Facebook. It wasn’t that I disagreed with this person’s opinion as much as I objected to personal attacks because I did not share their view of racial relations or economics within the United States.
Social justice is a term that has been a part of American politics since the mid 1960s. Unfortunately, there is no national understanding on exactly what this term means. As an American historian that has spent considerable time studying the history of the early republic, there was a strong desire to create a nation founded on the concept of equality under the law. Men such as Benjamin Franklin, John Jay, Alexander Hamilton, and James Madison had grown up in a society where one’s social status was dictated by birth. Each of those men, held high in regard by the American colonials, were, in the eyes of the English elite, commoners without any claim to the benefits of nobility.
Social justice: is it really justice?
