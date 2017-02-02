Artificial constructs have been around since the birth of political parties within early modern Europe. A simplistic definition of an artificial construct is something that is not real, but has a meaning that can be seen or understood by the observer. The appeal of using artificial constructs is that they do not have to be based on actual fact. They simply must give the appearance of being grounded in some element of truth. They also must be easily explained and presented in such a manner where there can be no real discussion of the facts.

Continue reading →

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Pinterest

More

Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

Print



Email

